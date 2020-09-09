Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.04 points, or 0.29per cent, at the open to 28,022.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.60 points, or 0.40per cent, at 3,412.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 93.96 points, or 0.84per cent, to 11,235.53 at the opening bell.

