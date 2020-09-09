Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce

Business

Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.04 points, or 0.29per cent, at the open to 28,022.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.60 points, or 0.40per cent, at 3,412.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 93.96 points, or 0.84per cent, to 11,235.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark