Wall Street opens higher on tech rebound, easing trade worries

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as trade worries softened after China said it was open to fresh talks with the United States and technology stocks showed signs of a bounce-back.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as technology stocks bounced back and trade worries eased after China said it was open to new trade talks with the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.02 points, or 0.33 percent, at the open to 26,083.94. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.93 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,896.85. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.70 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,999.93.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)