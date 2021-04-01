Wall Street opens higher on tech strength; Micron shines

:Major U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Thursday, as technology shares, led by chipmakers, gained following an upbeat earnings outlook by Micron, while optimism about the U.S. economic growth lifted sentiment.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, as technology shares, led by chipmakers, gained following an upbeat earnings outlook by Micron, while optimism about the U.S. economic growth lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.0 points, or 0.22per cent, at the open to 33,054.58. The S&P 500 rose 19.9 points, or 0.50per cent, at the open to 3,992.78​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 167.5 points, or 1.26per cent, to 13,414.325 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)