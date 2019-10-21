Wall Street opens higher on trade optimism

Wall Street looked set to start the week on an upbeat note on Monday, as investors hoped for progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade war, but a fall in Boeing's shares kept a lid on early gains.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on fresh signs of progress in a long-awaited resolution to the U.S.-China trade war, but a fall in Boeing's shares capped early gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.47 points, or 0.31per cent, at the open to 26,852.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.28 points, or 0.34per cent, at 2,996.48. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.88 points, or 0.59per cent, to 8,137.42 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)