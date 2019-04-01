Wall Street opens higher on trade progress, China data

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, as a surprise recovery in China factory activity and further signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks helped extend last quarter's upbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.42 points, or 0.56 percent, at the open to 26,075.10. The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.23 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,848.63. The Nasdaq Composite gained 70.92 points, or 0.92 percent, to 7,800.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)