Wall Street opens higher on trade truce hopes

REUTERS: All three main indexes on Wall Street opened higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as technology stocks rose on rising hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.12 points, or 0.14per cent, at the open to 27,500.23.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.53 points, or 0.08per cent, at 3,080.80. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.42 points, or 0.16per cent, to 8,446.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)