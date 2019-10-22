Wall Street opens higher on upbeat earnings, healthcare boost

REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday after a batch of upbeat earnings reports eased concerns over domestic growth and the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war, while a surge in Biogen boosted the healthcare sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.79 points, or 0.08per cent, at the open to 26,850.43. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.01 points, or 0.13per cent, at 3,010.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.14 points, or 0.31per cent, to 8,188.12 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)