Wall Street opens higher on upbeat start to earnings

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as the third-quarter earnings season got off to an upbeat start with robust reports from JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, as strong earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson allayed concerns about the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war on corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.84 points, or 0.09per cent, at the open to 26,811.20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.46 points, or 0.25per cent, at 2,973.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.20 points, or 0.33per cent, to 8,074.85 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)