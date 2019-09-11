Wall Street opens higher on upbeat trade move

Wall Street was set to open marginally higher on Wednesday as China's move to ease tensions with the United States assuaged some concerns about the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.62 points, or 0.07per cent, at the open to 26,928.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.02 points, or 0.07per cent, at 2,981.41. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.53 points, or 0.09per cent, to 8,091.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

