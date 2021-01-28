Wall Street opens higher shrugging off bleak GDP, jobless claims data
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off data which showed another sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a rise in weekly jobless claims.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.0 points, or 0.24per cent, at the open to 30377.19. The S&P 500 rose 5.0 points, or 0.13per cent, at the open to 3755.75, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 52.7 points, or 0.40per cent, to 13323.294 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)