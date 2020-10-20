Wall Street opens higher with focus on stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50.43 points, or 0.18per cent, at the open to 28,245.85.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.46 points, or 0.36per cent, at 3,439.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.95 points, or 0.46per cent, to 11,531.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)