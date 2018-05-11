Wall Street opens little changed, tech drags

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, setting up Wall Street to build on a week-long rally, but focus will be on technology and healthcare stocks after tepid results from Nvidia and President Donald Trump's renewed focus on drug pricing.

REUTERS: Wall Street indexes opened little changed on Friday as losses in Symantec and Nvidia offset gains in healthcare and telecom sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.11 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,758.64. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,722.70. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.01 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,393.97 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)