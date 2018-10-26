Wall Street opens lower, healthy GDP growth dulls corporate slowdown pain

U.S. stock index futures plunged on Friday as disappointing results from behemoths Amazon and Alphabet rekindled a rush to dump technology and high-growth stocks, ahead of data that will likely show U.S. economic growth slowed last quarter.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, as disappointing earnings from Amazon and Alphabet rekindled a rush to dump technology and high-growth stocks, but losses were limited by data that showed economic growth slowed less than expected last quarter.

At 9:30 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 242.70 points, or 0.97 percent, at 24,741.85, the S&P 500 was down 39.12 points, or 1.45 percent, at 2,666.45 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 178.88 points, or 2.44 percent, at 7,139.46.

