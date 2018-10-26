Wall Street opens lower, healthy GDP growth dulls corporate slowdown pain

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. stock index futures plunged on Friday as disappointing results from behemoths Amazon and Alphabet rekindled a rush to dump technology and high-growth stocks, ahead of data that will likely show U.S. economic growth slowed last quarter.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, as disappointing earnings from Amazon and Alphabet rekindled a rush to dump technology and high-growth stocks, but losses were limited by data that showed economic growth slowed less than expected last quarter.

At 9:30 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 242.70 points, or 0.97 percent, at 24,741.85, the S&P 500 was down 39.12 points, or 1.45 percent, at 2,666.45 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 178.88 points, or 2.44 percent, at 7,139.46.

