Wall Street opens lower after US jobs data

U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Friday, as caution set in ahead of the April employment report, but were off earlier lows on news that China and the United States had reached a consensus on some aspects of the trade row.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday after data showed weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs and wages growth in April, while unemployment rate dropped to a 17-1/2-year low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.93 points, or 0.27 percent, at the open to 23,865.22. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.28 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,621.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.48 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,065.67 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)