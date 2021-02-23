Wall Street opens lower ahead of Powell speech

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying growth stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying growth stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.8 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 31501.89. The S&P 500 fell 19.4 points, or 0.50per cent, to 3857.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 270.4 points, or 2.00per cent, to 13262.607 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)