Wall Street opens lower as Apple sales warning drags tech

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday after Apple Inc stunned investors with its first sales warning in more than a decade, deepening fears about a slowdown in China's economy and its impact on corporate profits.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, weighed by a drop in the technology sector after Apple Inc's rare sales warning inflamed fears that the Sino-U.S. trade war and a slowing China economy would eat into corporate profits more than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 169.85 points, or 0.73 percent, at the open to 23,176.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.11 points, or 0.72 percent, at 2,491.92. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.16 points, or 1.22 percent, to 6,584.77 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)