Wall Street opens lower as bond yields gain

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened broadly lower on Wednesday, as Treasury yields rose after data showed U.S. producer prices climbed last month, suggesting there was no relief on inflation pressures.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.44 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,873.90. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.94 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,694.08 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.16 points, or 0.04 percent, to 26,441.73

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)