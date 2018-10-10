Wall Street opens lower as bond yields gain

Business

Wall Street opens lower as bond yields gain

U.S. stocks opened broadly lower on Wednesday, as Treasury yields rose after data showed U.S. producer prices climbed last month, suggesting there was no relief on inflation pressures.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened broadly lower on Wednesday, as Treasury yields rose after data showed U.S. producer prices climbed last month, suggesting there was no relief on inflation pressures.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.44 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,873.90. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.94 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,694.08 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.16 points, or 0.04 percent, to 26,441.73

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark