Wall Street opens lower as bond yields jump; Fed meeting in focus

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Dow were subdued on Wednesday as investors held their breath ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement which could provide hints on whether the central bank would be forced to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields spiked ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement which could provide hints on whether the central bank would raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 points at the open to 32825.52. The S&P 500 fell 13.1 points, or 0.33per cent, at the open to 3949.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 134.7 points, or 1.00per cent, to 13336.915 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)