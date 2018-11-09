Wall Street opens lower as China, rate worries weigh

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, as a batch of weak Chinese data raised concerns about global growth a day after the Federal Reserve hinted at gradual tightening of borrowing costs.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, as a batch of weak Chinese data raised concerns about global growth a day after the Federal Reserve hinted at gradual tightening of borrowing costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.11 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 26,149.11. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.73 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,794.10. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.37 points, or 0.83 percent, to 7,468.51 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)