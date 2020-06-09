Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Tuesday, giving back some gains after the Nasdaq notched a record closing high in the previous session, with focus now on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.07 points, or 0.45per cent, at the open to 27,447.37.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.07 points, or 0.59per cent, at 3,213.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.56 points, or 0.58per cent, to 9,867.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)