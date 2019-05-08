Wall Street opens lower as investors fret over trade talks

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, ahead of a crucial round of trade negotiations between the United States and China this week.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, as worries persisted over the outcome of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.30 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 25,933.79. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.44 points, or 0.15per cent, at 2,879.61. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.52 points, or 0.22per cent, to 7,946.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)