Wall Street opens lower as investors turn cautious with G20 in focus

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, following a sharp rally in the prior session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell eased worries about monetary tightening, as focus shifts to a high stakes U.S.-China trade talk at the G20 Summit.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance in the run up to U.S.-China trade talks at the upcoming G20 Summit after President Donald Trump said there was "a long way to go" on tariffs with Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.78 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 25,343.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,736.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.22 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,267.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)