Wall Street opens lower as Italy's budget, trade concerns weigh

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, the last trading day of the third quarter, weighed by bank stocks as Italy's budget worries roiled financial markets and trade concerns hurt sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.27 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 26,407.66.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.97 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,910.03. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.46 points, or 0.22 percent, to 8,024.50 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)