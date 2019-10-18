Wall Street opens lower as J&J slips

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, as better-than-expected earnings reports were overshadowed by fresh jitters about the global economy after economic data from China revealed growth slowed to its weakest pace in almost 30 years.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by Johnson & Johnson, while upbeat earnings reports limited losses and calmed nerves about the global economy after China expanded at its weakest pace in almost 30 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.39 points, or 0.08per cent, at the open to 27,004.49.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.11 points, or 0.04per cent, at 2,996.84. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.00 points, or 0.09per cent, to 8,149.85 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)