Wall Street opens lower as jobless claims rise

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as a surprise increase in weekly jobless claims signaled that a labor market recovery was cooling and that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs and furloughs.

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

REUTERS: Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as a surprise increase in weekly jobless claims signaled that a labor market recovery was cooling and that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs and furloughs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.04 points, or 0.18per cent, at the open to 26,716.09. The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.33per cent, at 3,226.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.97 points, or 0.77per cent, to 10,551.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

