Wall Street opens lower as private jobs data disappoints
REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as disappointing private employment data for February dampened enthusiasm over a quick economic rebound fueled by a swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.6 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 31352.96. The S&P 500 fell 6.3 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 3863.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.5 points, or 0.17per cent, to 13336.25 at the opening bell.
