Wall Street opens lower as private jobs data disappoints

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as a swift global roll out of vaccines and a new round of stimulus bolstered bets on a quick economic rebound, with investors also focusing on private employment and service sector reports.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as disappointing private employment data for February dampened enthusiasm over a quick economic rebound fueled by a swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.6 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 31352.96. The S&P 500 fell 6.3 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 3863.99​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.5 points, or 0.17per cent, to 13336.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)