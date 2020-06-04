Wall Street opens lower as rally loses steam

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.40 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 26,226.49. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.31 points, or 0.36per cent, at 3,111.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.26 points, or 0.34per cent, to 9,649.65 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)