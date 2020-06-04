Wall Street opens lower as rally loses steam

Business

Wall Street opens lower as rally loses steam

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.40 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 26,226.49. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.31 points, or 0.36per cent, at 3,111.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.26 points, or 0.34per cent, to 9,649.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark