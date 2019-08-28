Wall Street opens lower as recession fears loom

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investors to worrying about the risk of recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market brought back fears of a recession as the U.S.-China trade war drags on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.91 points, or 0.25per cent, at the open to 25,712.99. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.88 points, or 0.27per cent, at 2,861.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.60 points, or 0.37per cent, to 7,798.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)