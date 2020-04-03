Wall Street opens lower as record jobs growth ends

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, with investors awaiting data on non-farm payrolls and business activity to assess the extent of the economic hit from the coronavirus.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as the novel coronavirus brought the longest U.S. employment expansion on record to an abrupt end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.51 points, or 0.60per cent, at the open to 21,285.93. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.98 points, or 0.47per cent, at 2,514.92. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.04 points, or 0.13per cent, to 7,477.27 at the opening bell.

