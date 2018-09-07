Wall Street opens lower as robust jobs raise rate hike fears

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday, with internet stocks poised for further declines and as investors braced for a fresh salvo of Sino-U.S. tariffs and the August jobs report.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, as strong jobs data highlighted tightening labor market conditions and cemented expectations for the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.85 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 25,951.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.79 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,868.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.94 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,878.79 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)