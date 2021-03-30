Wall Street opens lower as spike in yields pressures tech stocks

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. bond yields hit heavyweight tech-related stocks, while undervalued banks and industrial stocks that stand to benefit from a re-opening economy edged higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.5 points, or 0.13per cent, at the open to 33127.88. The S&P 500 fell 7.7 points, or 0.20per cent, at the open to 3963.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.8 points, or 0.39per cent, to 13008.804 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)