Wall Street opens lower as tech shares fall

Futures tracking the Nasdaq index fell 1per cent on Thursday, sliding for seven out of the last eight sessions, as investors rotated out of technology-related stocks into shares that are poised to benefit from an economic rebound later in the year.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, as heavyweight technology-related stocks remained under pressure with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.92 points, or 0.02per cent, at the open to 31,955.94.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.63 points, or 0.25per cent, at 3,915.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.33 points, or 0.63per cent, to 13,512.64 at the opening bell.

