Wall Street opens lower as trade jitters weigh

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by fears over the escalating trade spat between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.93 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 25,841.14.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,871.57. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.29 points, or 0.37 percent, to 7,894.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)