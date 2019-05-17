Wall Street opens lower as trade worries weigh

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, following a three-day run of gains, as trade worries returned after Chinese media took a hard stance on the tariff dispute between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.73 points, or 0.55per cent, at the open to 25,719.95. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.72 points, or 0.62per cent, at 2,858.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.01 points, or 0.87per cent, to 7,829.03 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)