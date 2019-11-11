Wall Street opens lower as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as President Donald Trump's comments dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.58 points, or 0.36per cent, at the open to 27,580.66. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.75 points, or 0.41per cent, at 3,080.33. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.05 points, or 0.52per cent, to 8,431.26 at the opening bell.

