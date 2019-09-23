Wall Street opens lower as US-China trade optimism fades

U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Monday, as investors remained cautious about progress in U.S.-China trade talks and waited for a slew of economic reports to gauge the health of the domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.62 points, or 0.31per cent, at the open to 26,851.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.57 points, or 0.29per cent, at 2,983.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.18 points, or 0.14per cent, to 8,106.49 at the opening bell.

