Wall Street opens lower as US crude collapse adds to pandemic worries

U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic plunge in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the specter of a deep global recession in the coming months.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday as a historic crash in U.S. crude prices to below zero and gloomy quarterly forecasts heralded the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 285.19 points, or 1.21per cent, at the open to 23,365.25.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 38.35 points, or 1.36per cent, at 2,784.81, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.04 points, or 1.17per cent, to 8,460.69 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)