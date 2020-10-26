Wall Street opens lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weigh

Wall Street's main indexes started the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.75 points, or 0.53per cent, at the open to 28,185.82. The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.97 points, or 0.69per cent, at 3,441.42, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.64 points, or 0.93per cent, to 11,440.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)