Wall Street opens lower as virus fears eclipse upbeat retail sales

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after a surprise drop in China's retail sales signaled a bumpy economic recovery, with investors now turning to the next set of quarterly bank earnings and economic data to gauge the pace of a domestic rebound.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as concerns about the economic toll of another round of coronavirus-driven shutdowns across the United States offset data showing a higher-than-expected rise in domestic retail sales in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.53 points, or 0.46per cent, at the open to 26,746.57. The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.20 points, or 0.56per cent, at 3,208.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 106.62 points, or 1.01per cent, to 10,443.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)