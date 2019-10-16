Wall Street opens lower on fresh China worries

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday as a new U.S. bill taking a hard line on China stoked fresh concerns about a prolonged trade war, but more positive results from the banking sector provided some relief and signaled a solid start to the third-quarter earnings season.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, as legislation targeting the Hong Kong protests stoked fears of more friction with China, even as another batch of positive earnings reports underscored a solid start to third-quarter results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.49 points, or 0.19per cent, at the open to 26,972.31.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.00 points, or 0.20per cent, at 2,989.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.90 points, or 0.35per cent, to 8,119.81 at the opening bell.

