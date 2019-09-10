Wall Street opens lower on global growth fears

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as weak economic data from China pointed to slowing growth in the world's second largest economy, adding to fears of a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.68 points, or 0.11per cent, at the open to 26,805.83. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.42 points, or 0.25per cent, at 2,971.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.46 points, or 0.46per cent, to 8,049.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)