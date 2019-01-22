Wall Street opens lower on global growth worries

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying for four straight weeks, as fears of a global economic slowdown resurfaced after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth outlook in a week of heavy corporate earnings.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 24,607.76. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.83 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,657.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.66 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,109.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

