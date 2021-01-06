Wall Street opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell more than 1per cent on Wednesday as investors priced in the prospect of Democrats winning both races in a Senate run-off election in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.8 points, or 0.09per cent, at the open to 30362.78. The S&P 500 fell 14.7 points, or 0.39per cent, to 3712.2​ and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 152.8 points, or 1.19per cent, to 12666.15.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)