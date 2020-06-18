Wall Street opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes edged lower on Thursday as caution over an uptick in COVID-19 infections in parts of the United States and China weighed on the mood ahead of a weekly jobless claims report.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing weekly jobless claims remained elevated amid a second wave of layoffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.16 points, or 0.39per cent, at the open to 26,016.45. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.85 points, or 0.38per cent, at 3,101.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.06 points, or 0.18per cent, to 9,892.48 at the opening bell.

