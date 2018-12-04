Wall Street opens lower on trade truce doubts, bond market nerves

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday as investors turned skeptical of the chances of a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade talks, while a flattening U.S. yield curve raised fears of a slowing domestic economy.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors turned skeptical of the chances of a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade talks, while a flattening U.S. yield curve raised fears of a slowing domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.87 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 25,752.56.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.94 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,782.43. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.57 points, or 0.45 percent, to 7,407.95 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)