Wall Street opens lower on trade war fallout concerns

U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday as investors worried over a hit to earnings from the prolonged U.S.-China trade war and receding hopes of a sharp rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.02 points, or 0.30per cent, at the open to 26,725.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.43 points, or 0.35per cent, at 2,965.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.97 points, or 0.46per cent, to 8,061.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)