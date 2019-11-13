Wall Street opens lower on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs, as a lack of clarity on U.S.-China trade relations from President Donald Trump and escalating tensions in Hong Kong dampened risk appetite.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks slipped at open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" raise tariffs if China did not strike a trade deal with the United States and on escalating tensions in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.45 points, or 0.25per cent, at the open to 27,622.04.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.66 points, or 0.25per cent, at 3,084.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.07 points, or 0.37per cent, to 8,455.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)