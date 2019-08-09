Wall Street opens lower on trade worries

U.S. stocks futures slipped on Friday, a day after Wall Street roared back to record its biggest one-day rise in two months, as investors grappled with fresh trade tensions and political turmoil in Britain and Italy.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, dragged down by technology shares, as investors grappled with fresh U.S.-China trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy and a surprise contraction in Britain's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.10 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 26,337.09. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.58 points, or 0.26per cent, at 2,930.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.97 points, or 0.52per cent, to 7,997.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)