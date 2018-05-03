Wall Street opens lower on US-China trade tensions

Business

Wall Street opens lower on US-China trade tensions

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Thursday as investors remained on edge about the U.S.-China trade talks, while the latest round of earnings added little cheer.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors remained on edge about U.S.-China trade talks, while the latest round of earnings added little cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.75 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 23,836.23. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.59 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,628.08. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.87 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,065.03 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark